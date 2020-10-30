WATCH: Quiet but quite cold tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A large area of high pressure will be right over Central New York Saturday morning. That means clear skies and light winds leading to the lowest temperatures of the Fall season. Syracuse should be in the mid-20s but outlying areas will be colder. Syracuse hasn’t been in the 20s since April 23rd!

HALLOWEEN:

The weather turns out quiet just in time for Trick-or-Treaters.

It is a sunny but crisp fall day Saturday. Temperatures only manage to rise into the mid-40s by mid-afternoon.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT:

Temperatures then drop into the mid to upper 30s to start the evening for the ghosts and goblins but before we get into a free-fall, a steady southerly breeze kicks in and we hold in the 30s the rest of the evening.