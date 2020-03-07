WATCH: Quiet, chilly weather continues for now

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will keep the weather quiet tonight. With a dry airmass in place and light winds, temperatures will fall into the 20s again.

SUNDAY:

As high pressure drifts to our south on Sunday, the wind turns into the southwest and that imports milder air into central New York. Temperatures end up in the mid 50s Sunday which will be almost 20 degrees warmer than Saturday!

There is also a good deal of sun on Sunday which works out perfectly since it is the first day of Daylight Saving Time and we will have our first post 7 p.m. sunset of the year. Enjoy!



SUNDAY NIGHT:

Quiet weather continues through Sunday night, it won’t be as cold though. Instead of the 20s, temperatures will only fall into the mid 30s.



MONDAY:

More spring-like warmth is expected for Monday. Warm air advection will bring high temperatures to near (if not a little above) 60! We will see more in the way of clouds to start the work week. A few evening showers are possible but best chance for rain comes with a cold front on Tuesday.