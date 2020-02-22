WATCH: Quiet for CNY heading into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure is building into central New York tonight, so skies remain clear. Normally that would be a recipe for a cold night, but a steady southwest breeze keeps us from dropping quickly. Syracuse will likely drop to near 20 but normally colder spots in central New York end up in the teens.

THIS WEEKEND:

For outdoor enthusiasts, this weekend may be the best of the winter so far this winter season.

Milder air is headed our way and it looks like temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are above normal. In fact, on Sunday we reach the mid 40s.

The initial push of milder air will lead to an increase in clouds over central New York Saturday. While most of the area is dry, we won’t rule out some light snow or flurries over the Tug Hill with a light accumulation.

MONDAY:

We continue the mild theme on Monday but clouds are back on the increase. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring some rain in Monday night and continues into Tuesday.