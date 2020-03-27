WATCH: Quiet for now, rain ahead for the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure keeps us quiet and mostly clear tonight. Lows will be near 30 as we have a dry start for Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:



We have a little bit sun Saturday morning (especially to the east of Syracuse), but some rain is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon as a warm front sets up to our south.

An area of low pressure strengthening in the Midwest will track northeast into the Great Lakes Saturday night and Sunday bringing the warm front through central New York. That means Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with 60s likely. The warmth comes at a bit of price, though, as on and off rain, heavy at times, is expected through the day with a gusty southerly wind. We won’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm.

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada Monday, our winds turn into the northwest so cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected early next week.