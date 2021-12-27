WATCH: Quiet now but it doesn’t stay that way for long

MONDAY:

The next (in a series of) weakening frontal systems approaches Central New York on Monday. We would expect any sun to start the day to give way to more clouds and eventually a little precipitation during the early afternoon first in the form of snow.

During the evening, we’ll see a mix of freezing rain, sleet and rain. Since this system is weakening, though, any rain, snow and/or wintry mix is expected to be rather light.

Temperatures shouldn’t be too far off the late December normal of mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Any snow/icy mix should end as a little rain/drizzle late Monday evening or overnight as temperatures rise above freezing for most during the night. Watch out for slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially in parking lots, sidewalks, elevated surfaces and across the hillier terrain south and east of Syracuse.

Snow and ice accumulations will be light with nothing more than a coating to an inch of snow and a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice expected. Remember though, it doesn’t take much ice to make things slippery on untreated surfaces.

FORECAST SNOWFALL ABOVE BETWEEN NOON MONDAY THRU 7 AM TUESDAY

TUESDAY:

Monday/Monday night’s system departs by Tuesday with much of Tuesday tranquil, but towards sunset another system with a weakening warm front may introduce a little more rain possibly mixed with snow.

Highs on Tuesday will be within a few degrees of 40.

The warm front either falls apart over us or makes it just to the north of us and as a result any showers late in the day Tuesday into Tuesday night should dissipate by late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks pretty quiet and slightly milder with just a few light rain showers possible during the day. Highs should make the low to maybe mid 40s Wednesday afternoon.

It tries to turn a little colder to round out 2021, but no significant winter chill and snow is expected through the end of 2021, which is good news for anyone that has plans out and about for New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned for updates.