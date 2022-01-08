WATCH: Quiet now, but when does an icy mix and snow arrive?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Quiet now, but a little mixed bag of weather is expected for late Saturday night into Sunday. Watch out for slick spots when heading out on Sunday morning.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures remain below freezing tonight and problems occur for parts of Central New York as precipitation moves back in. While we are cold, below freezing, at ground level, temperatures aloft are above freezing so when the precipitation arrives after midnight any rain falling will freeze on surfaces also known as freezing rain.

While just a light glaze occurs in the Syracuse area, the icing could be more substantial south and east of Syracuse. By Sunday morning there could be up to two tenths of an inch of ice on sidewalks, trees and power lines, especially across the higher terrain. This could cause some isolated power outages.

Temperatures drop into the teens and low 20s this evening but rise well into the 20s to low 30s by daybreak Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind. The morning features freezing rain, especially south and southeast of Syracuse. Some snow is possible across the Tug Hill during the morning and midday. The bulk of the precipitation with this system falls during the morning.

ABOVE IS THE ICE ACCUMULATION FORECAST FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT THRU MIDDAY SUNDAY

ABOVE IS FORECAST SNOWFALL FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT THRU 7 PM SUNDAY

We do have milder air which changes any freezing rain to start the day to just scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40, but a gusty breeze out of the south will make it feel closer to 30.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The milder air won’t last as there is an arctic chill in store for the first part of next week. A cold front will bring a change to snow Sunday evening. Some lake snow gets going shortly behind the cold front later Sunday night with the lake snow starting near the Syracuse area where it will get better organized and lift north of the Thruway by Monday morning.

A good 2 to 5 or 6 inches of snow is possible near and north and east of Syracuse around the Thruway corridor, while 6+ inches is possible across Northern Cayuga, Southern Oswego into Oneida counties by Monday morning.

Lows drop into the teens with wind chills near 0 late Sunday night.

MONDAY:

Heavy lake snow is expected east of Lake Ontario on Monday initially starting in Southern Oswego, South-Central Oneida, far Northern Madison and possibly far Northern Onondaga too. Mid to late Monday morning the band of snow should drift north into the north-central part of Oswego County, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties during the late morning and afternoon hours.

This band of snow will likely produce prolific snowfall rates of at least 2 to 4” per hour Monday, especially during the afternoon making travel difficult to impossible with some blowing and drifting snow too thanks to the 30 mph+ west winds. There could even be a little lightning and thunder within this band of heavy snow!

Snowfall accumulations from late Sunday night through Monday will be greatest up across Oswego, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties, especially around the southern part of the Tug Hill where 1 to 2+ feet of snow is expected! Down across Northern Onondaga, Northern Madison, Southern Jefferson and Southern Oneida counties we are expecting 2 to 6 inches to fall by Monday evening. Only a coating to an inch or two is expected elsewhere across CNY, including much of the Finger Lakes region.