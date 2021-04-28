WATCH: Quiet overnight but more rain on Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Tonight, should be mainly dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the low 50s once again.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be a cooler day as the cold front drifting through Wednesday evening is expected to stall just south of CNY Wednesday night/early Thursday and act as train tracks for another stronger area of low pressure.

This stronger storm system tracking just south of the area will end up resulting in lots of clouds and some steadier rain developing for the midday and afternoon. The heaviest rain though should fall south of the region across the Southern Tier.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a quarter to as much as three quarters of an inch across CNY with the highest amounts falling south of Syracuse over the Southern Finger Lakes. Highs only climb to near 60 which is a bit below normal for the end of April.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Rain tapers to showers overnight as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s Thursday night. A breeze will start to kick up towards Friday morning too as the storm providing the rain Thursday and Thursday night intensifies and pulls away.

FRIDAY:

Behind Thursday/Thursday night’s system it turns windy and much cooler/colder to end the week with scattered rain showers becoming more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours.

The rain may even mix with if not change to snow, especially across the higher terrain where a light accumulation could occur late in the day Friday into Friday night!

Highs on Friday will likely be in the low 50s, but readings are expected to drop into the 40s during the afternoon with a gusty wind, 30 to 40 mph, accentuating the chill right into Friday night and the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, any snow should be over by sunrise Saturday as drier air and high pressure quickly build in from the west. Winds should ease up during the day, but it will remain brisk, especially Saturday morning. Temperatures are only expected to reach the 50s to start the weekend and the breeze will make it feel cooler.

The last half of the weekend should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers may accompany the milder air. Stay tuned for updates.