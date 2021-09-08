WATCH: Quiet start to our Wednesday but watch out for strong storm this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front is slated to arrive in CNY Wednesday afternoon with another round of showers and a few storms developing after 10 or 11 am. Any storm that develops Wednesday afternoon could be strong with mainly heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly a bit of hail too. We cannot even rule out an isolated tornado.

The best chance of strong to severe storms looks to be near and especially east of Syracuse and I-81 Wednesday afternoon.

Highs midweek should climb well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine/dry time Wednesday morning. It’s going to be breezy and somewhat muggier of a day too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Any lingering showers Wednesday evening, southeast of Syracuse, are expected to depart the eastern part of CNY to the east just before sunset. A few lake effect showers should develop east of Lake Ontario too during the night.

It will be a little cooler too with lows dropping into the 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY:

A reinforcing cold front with some cold air aloft and upper-level energy are expected to swing in from the northwest. This will provide the region with more clouds than not and at least a few scattered too.

Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s with a cool breeze.

FRIDAY:

A cool northwest flow is expected to provide us with some clouds and a lake shower or two is possible.

It should look and feel like fall to round out the week with highs struggling to reach 70, which means most of the day will be spent in the 60s. Grab that fleece/hoodie!