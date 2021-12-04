WATCH: Quiet start to Saturday before high winds and rain return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEEKEND:

Our pattern of a weak clippers zipping through just about every other day continues Saturday with yet… another clipper. This means we’ll have another bought of snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times, especially near and north of Syracuse thanks to a clipper passing just to our north. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is expected in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks Saturday, while the rest of CNY will see little to no snow accumulation.

It turns brisk Saturday afternoon too with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Most, if not all of Sunday looks to be dry, cloudy, and seasonably cool with highs between 40 and 45.

Late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with a gusty wind again, mostly rain, and a shot of milder air briefly too.

At this time, it appears the bulk of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain later Sunday night into especially Monday ahead and with a cold front expected to race across CNY early Monday afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Winds increase Sunday night into Monday to gusts over 40 at times, especially Monday afternoon and evening. This could cause isolated damage and do harm to some of the Christmas decorations.

So be sure to tie the light decorations down or bring them inside if possible before Sunday night.

A few rain showers develop Sunday night with a warm front, and then more numerous rain showers move through Monday just ahead and with a strong cold front.

Temperatures will peak in the 50s for most Monday morning/midday before tumbling back into the 30s and low 40s by sunset Monday.

Any rain showers likely end as a little snow, especially over the higher terrain late Monday afternoon/evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills.