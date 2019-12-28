WATCH: Quiet start to the weekend for central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





OVERNIGHT:

A cold front moving through central New York late afternoon Friday is bringing some cooler (not colder) air to the region. Temperatures tonight drop into the 30s but that is still above normal for this time of year.

Showers were very spotty and light with the front and in its wake, we don’t anticipate much more than some sprinkles or eventually some flurries overnight.

SATURDAY:



High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to give way to at least some sun by afternoon. While not as warm as Friday, Saturday’s temperatures near 40 are still above normal for this time of year.

SUNDAY:

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain. Our computer models continue trending slower with the onset of precipitation. We think around midafternoon- sunset is when we will see rain move in from west to east.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

This late weekend storm is a slow-moving system, so it impacts continue into early next week. We are still warm enough for just rain on Monday but by Tuesday on the backside of the storm cold enough air starts to build back in allowing for some snow showers to mix in with the rain.