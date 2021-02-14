WATCH: Quiet Sunday followed by significant snow.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SUNDAY (Valentine’s Day):

Sunday is mainly dry with just some flurries around, especially in the morning. Clouds will rule the sky, but if we are lucky, we will see a little sunlight sneak through the clouds to end the day.

The good news is temperatures do moderate a bit. We are still below the average for this time of the year, but we should reach the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be light from the northwest around 3-5 MPH

MONDAY/TUESDAY

As a deep trough digs through the central U.S. supporting a southwesterly flow on the east side of the trough, moisture will move up into the northeast bringing scattered snow on Monday. This will be the first phase of our next storm system where 1-3” of snow is expected through early Monday evening.

This trough will help develop a stronger area of low pressure at the surface which will affect central New York Monday night into Tuesday morning. Moderate to heavy snow is possible resulting in several inches of accumulation giving us a slippery Tuesday morning commute. As the storm departs on Tuesday, snow showers will fade to flurries. Conditions will turn breezy with winds from the northwest at 10-15 MPH.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for all of central New York Monday morning and last through Tuesday afternoon.

