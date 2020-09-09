WATCH: Quiet tonight, changes ahead Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a shower or two possible towards Thursday morning as a cold front nears the area. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is slated to move through late Thursday morning/midday with only a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to maybe 80 with enough sun, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon behind the cold front. It will also turn less humid during the afternoon too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will settle in Friday and provide us with plenty of sunshine and a nice fall feel to the air. Highs will be in the low 70s to round out the week. Should feel and look great! Enjoy!

As far as a look ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks like the pick day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected