WATCH: Quiet tonight, changes ahead Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a shower or two possible towards Thursday morning as a cold front nears the area. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is slated to move through late Thursday morning/midday with only a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to maybe 80 with enough sun, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon behind the cold front. It will also turn less humid during the afternoon too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will settle in Friday and provide us with plenty of sunshine and a nice fall feel to the air. Highs will be in the low 70s to round out the week. Should feel and look great! Enjoy!

As far as a look ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks like the pick day.