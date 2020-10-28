WATCH: Quiet tonight, rain returns tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clear skies that develop Wednesday evening will stick with us for part of the night. Lows dip to the 30s and near 40. Clouds quickly return by sunrise Thursday ahead of our next weather maker.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will be thickening with a brisk east-northeast wind kicking up during the day Thursday.

Temperatures in Central New York preceding the storm Thursday will manage to rise into the mid 40s, hardly the type of air mass you get before mid-winter snowstorms.

After 2 or 3 p.m. some rain should push in from the south ahead of the remnants of Zeta and an upper level low. This rain will continue into the evening.

THURSDAY EVENING:

The stronger Zeta remains into Thursday night/Friday morning, the greater the chance for us to cool and the greater the chance for accumulating snow.

Temperatures will cool first across the Tug Hill after sunset, dipping into the 30s. This is where we likely see snowflakes first.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures for everyone will cool as the upper level low and the moisture from Zeta is pulling off the East Coast near New Jersey and Delaware Thursday evening/night. As temperatures cool, precipitation will mix/change to snow elsewhere.

Given this is an early winter season event there are a couple things to keep in mind. The month of October up until this past weekend has been warm so some snow initially will melt as it reaches the ground. In addition, elevation is key.

Temperatures should be marginal for snow throughout the event, especially in lower elevations like Syracuse where an inch or less of snow seems the most likely outcome at this point.

For higher elevations south of Syracuse, 1-3″ of snow through Friday morning is possible, especially on grassy surfaces and cars.

FRIDAY:

Moisture is quick to pull away Friday morning. The chill will linger all day. The bonus will be some sunshine developing in the afternoon. Don’t let the bright sky fool you though, highs are only going to be near 40!