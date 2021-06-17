WATCH: Quiet tonight, showers return tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

After another comfy night Thursday night with a few clouds and lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will likely sneak back to near 80 Friday. The first half of the day is dry with increasing clouds and a decent southwesterly breeze.

Beginning midday and continuing through the evening, watch out for a few scattered showers and storms.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

Father’s Day weekend starts at least somewhat unsettled with scattered showers and storms Saturday, especially between noon and 5 p.m. It’s muggy and warm with highs near 80.

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day itself! Some sun is expected with comfortably warm temperatures, as highs reach the low 80s or so.

Hopefully, Mother Nature doesn’t change her mind between now and Sunday for dad.

Also, FYI, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.