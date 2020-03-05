WATCH: Quiet tonight, winter returns Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure quickly scoots east as a new system moves east over the Great Lakes. This will bring more clouds the second part of the night with lows near 30.

FRIDAY:



As latest computer model runs have come in, we’ve noticed a faster arrival of precipitation. Friday morning, we wake up to mainly snow as temperatures are close to freezing. Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the morning, this could cause some rain to mix in. With temperatures above freezing for much of the day, accumulation is going to be tough to come by. We expect roads to be in good shape.

Temperatures will fall closer to freezing again in the evening and overnight. Expect snow showers at this time. Snow showers will taper overnight and we have a quiet weekend ahead.



Accumulation is going to be minimal, elevation will play a big role. For Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is expected. For higher elevations, about 1-3” is possible by Friday evening.