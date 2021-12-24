WATCH: Quiet travel weather today but a new system comes in tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re waking up to a white Christmas Eve! Warm temperatures and rain won’t keep it around long though…

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

The weather is mainly cloudy and quiet on Christmas Eve Day providing no travel troubles! Highs on Friday top out well into the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND:

A weakening storm system will send some precipitation our way later Friday night into Christmas Day. But unfortunately for those looking for a White Christmas, it does not look too good for most in CNY.

It appears that any wintry mix and snow that may occur at the onset of precipitation Friday night, especially north and east of Syracuse likely turns to a little light rain and or drizzle for Christmas Day. There is the potential for slick road conditions Saturday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 10 p.m.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing (and keeping) snow on the ground Christmas Day will be up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks and North Country. Although most of that snow may be what we get Friday morning that hasn’t melted yet.

At least it appears it’s going to be easy getting around to families on Christmas Day across the region as we are seeing plain rain.

Highs Christmas Day should top out in the low 40s or so, followed by a colder and brisk Sunday with highs back into the 30s with at least a little snow possible to end the weekend.