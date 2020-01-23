WATCH: Quiet weather continues but it gets a little warmer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

The weather will stay nice and quiet and pretty mild for the coldest time of the year as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Expect to see some filtered sun fading behind thicker clouds Thursday afternoon with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

FRIDAY:

On Friday, we will see more clouds than sun, but at least a little sun should shine through at times and it will be staying mild and dry to round out the week too. Highs to end the week should be up around 40.

Come the weekend the weather will turn more active and interesting. Click here for the scoop.






