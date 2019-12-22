WATCH: Quiet weather for the end of the weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





SUNDAY:

Temperatures continue to get a little warmer each day leading into early next week. Highs make it back are close to 40 on Sunday with sunshine! Not too bad for the first official full day of Winter and well into the 40s to start the new week! Grab the shades too, we’ll see plenty of sunshine to go along with the milder air.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Some clouds will drift in later Sunday night and it will be pretty mild for the night compared to a “normal” late December night as lows will drop only to between 25 and 30 for most.

A broad west-southwest wind ahead of an approaching cold front to the north will provide us with an even warmer Monday under a good deal of sunshine once again! Highs should make it well into the 40s and with enough sun a few could sneak into the low 50s Monday afternoon!

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

You may notice our forecast high is back in the 30s on Tuesday. That is because a weak cold front drops through central New York Monday night allowing slightly cooler air to drop in form Canada. The front doesn’t have a lot moisture with it so outside a stray flurry Monday night and extra clouds Tuesday you may not notice it.

The quiet weather lingers into Christmas Day as well.