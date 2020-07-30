WATCH: Quiet weather heading into the start of the weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT:

As high pressure continues to build in from the west our skies will end up clear to partly cloudy tonight. We are continuing to dry out so expect another relatively comfortable night for sleeping. We figure Syracuse ends up in the low 60s which implies lots of upper 50s in outlying areas.

There could be some patchy fog close to sunrise.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week (and month) looks mainly dry with just a very small risk for a spotty, passing shower. Highs will be in the low 80s. By the end of the day, July 2020 may very well end up as the hottest month in Syracuse history. Click here for more.

SATURDAY:

It still looks like Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans this weekend. High pressure is almost right over us so expect lots of sunshine and temperatures that reach into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Low pressure is tracking to our west during the day Sunday. While this happens, it will drag a warm from south to north across the region. Widespread showers and storms would be expected ahead of this front late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

By afternoon the front is to our north and we end up in a warm and muggy air mass. Our showers and storms become more scattered the second half of the day.