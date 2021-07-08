WATCH: Quieting down overnight with a few lingering showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The showers and storms with widespread heavy rain and even isolated wind damage are now pushing off to the east of Central New York. Although it’s drier, there’s still a few showers around the rest of the night. It’s humid and mild with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

It probably remains at least somewhat showery on Friday, especially through lunch time and near and east of I-81 due to a little bit of Elsa’s moisture being drawn into CNY and an approaching cold front. Temperatures are still warm and it stills feel muggy.

The bulk of Elsa’s impacts regarding wind, rain and storm surge occurs from the New York City area through Long Island and Southeastern New England, including Cape Cod.

LIVE TRACK: Elsa made landfall in Northern Florida late Wednesday morning and its impacts will be felt from the Southeast to the Northeast over the next couple of days with some flash flooding and wind too.

WEEKEND:

Elsa pulls out of the Northeast and high pressure replaces it by day’s end Friday into the weekend. What does this mean for Central New York? Well, how about some much nicer weather!

The sun returns more so for Saturday with seasonably warm temperatures and lower humidity levels! Highs should be within a few degrees of 80.

High pressure gives a little ground Sunday and moisture will try to return from the south. There is a chance a few showers approach Central New York later in the afternoon. Stay tuned.