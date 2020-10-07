WATCH: Quieting down, still windy though

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The air aloft will turn chilly enough for at least a few lake effect rain showers to develop late Wednesday into Wednesday night southeast of Lake Ontario. Lows will be in the 40s but feel chillier due to a gusty west-northwest wind.

THURSDAY:



A few showers continue into Thursday morning. We should see some clearing during the early afternoon.It won’t be quite as windy as Wednesday afternoon was, but there will still be a good breeze. Plus, you’ll feel the chill. Daytime temperatures will only make it into the 50s.



There is an upper level disturbance moving through late in the day. A few light showers are possible around sunset.

THURSDAY NIGHT:



The wind will be lighter going into Thursday night. With high pressure building in, there will be some clearing skies too.

The lack of wind and clearing sky will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s for some. Some fog is possible as well.

FRIDAY:



High pressure is with us Friday. The say is dry and a little bit warmer with some sunshine. Highs are back in the 60s. With a warm front lifting north later in the day, temperatures will only get warmer for the start of the weekend.

