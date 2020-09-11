WATCH: Quite a chilly Friday night!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Have the warmer clothing on hand if you have any outdoor plans Friday evening and Friday night. With a clear sky, a light wind, and high pressure overhead, it’s going to cool down real quick after sunset.

Temperatures by sunrise Saturday morning will be in the 40s!

SATURDAY:

As far as the weekend weather, Saturday looks like the pick day (think perfect apple picking weather!). High pressure moves to our east and a southeast wind develops, which should help it end up a bit warmer than Friday in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

A frontal system will swing west to east through Central New York Sunday. This is the leftover of the system that brought the unusual weather to the Rockies earlier in the week.

The weather from this system for us will be less impactful. Look for scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms, it’s our best chance of rain between now and at least the middle of next work week.