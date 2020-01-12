WATCH: Quite windy as temperatures tumble

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

AT A GLANCE:

Gusty, possible damaging winds Sunday morning of 40 to 50+ mph.

Temperatures back off into the 30s and 20s by days end and gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Any rain near sunrise Sunday will taper off quickly with just a few snow showers/flurries for the afternoon.

SUNDAY:

Our threat for rain drops of quickly after sunrise Sunday. Much of Sunday will end up being dry with possibly some flurries and light snow showers developing during the afternoon east and southeast of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Winds remain strong through much of the day with gusts of greater than 40-50 mph through the lunch time and then slowly settle as the afternoon progresses.

Those gusty winds will also make it feel that much colder with readings falling out of the 50s and 40s to start the day into the 30s and 20s by day’s end. Wind chills will likely drop into the teens and 20s during the afternoon!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Weather looks quite tranquil to start the new week with more clouds than not and temperatures warming to near 40 Monday and probably closer to 45 come Tuesday. There may be a few rain showers developing later Tuesday afternoon, but no significant precipitation is expected for the first part of the week.





