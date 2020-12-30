WATCH: Rain and a wintry mix over Central New York tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Milder air is trying to return to Central New York Wednesday.

This evening we will see more significant precipitation move into Central New York ahead of an approaching cold front. The precipitation begins east of Lake Ontario mainly as rain. However, watch out for some freezing rain and sleet along and east of I-81 especially over higher terrain. This could make roads slick this evening in those locations.

Up over the Tug Hill later this evening it becomes colder enough for a change to snow and there could be a quick 2 to 4 inches of accumulation there by daybreak Thursday.

Over the rest of Central New York overnight look for a changeover from the rain and wintry mix to snow before it tapers late tonight. For the rest of us look for an accumulation of snow after midnight of an inch or less.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which is in effect until 4am Thursday.

END OF 2020 AND START OF 2021:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning so west-northwest winds lead to a limited amount of lake effect snow showers to start the day. Little if any accumulation.

Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set Syracuse up for a mainly rain event starting late Friday afternoon.

Precipitation likely begins as a little bit of a wintry mix, especially south and east of Syracuse where a light icing is possible. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.