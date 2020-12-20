WATCH: Rain and snow mix for Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

Occasional wet snow may mix with rain at times in the afternoon thanks to a weakening cold front approaching. A slushy coating to an inch or two is possible for most, and 2 to 4” could very well fall across the Tug Hill through the start of Sunday night.

Temperatures at or above freezing will limit snow accumulations, but again a light accumulation should occur, especially on the snow pack and over the hills.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A little snow shower activity will linger Sunday evening, especially north and east of Syracuse, but overall the weather will quiet down Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Winter officially starts at 5:02 AM across CNY and the Northern Hemisphere as the sun’s direct rays will be shining over the Tropic of Capricorn or 23.5 degrees south latitude in the Southern Hemisphere.

The weather will be pretty uneventful to officially start winter and the short week for many with lots of clouds and maybe a passing rain/snow shower around but that’s about it. Highs will be near 40.

TUESDAY:

A clipper system will arrive late Monday bringing scattered snow showers overnight and into Tuesday. Conditions will turn breezy with rain and snow mixes through the first half of the day.