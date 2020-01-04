WATCH: Rain and snow Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Plenty of moisture is over central New York Saturday morning as low pressure gets ready to track south of us. Temperatures remain well above freezing as we await the arrival of colder air.

Areas north of the Thruway and along the Lake Ontario shoreline is colder and snowier first and longest.

The changeover to snow will likely occur over the higher terrain first Saturday morning, and then for all of CNY by the afternoon.

The good news is that because it has been so mild the last few days, and the temperatures at the surface are slightly above freezing, the road conditions during the day should be in decent shape. Expect the roads to be wet for sure, but at least there’s not too much of a concern for slippery, snow covered roads during the daytime Saturday.

For most areas, look for a trace to an inch of snow Saturday but over the parts of the Finger Lakes and the Tug Hill there could be some spots that end up with a couple of inches by sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

By Saturday evening, the bulk of the moisture has moved to our east as the low pressure is off the coast. Saturday night, we’re left with more localized snow showers and colder temperatures.

At least some additional light accumulation will take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts occurring over the higher terrain. A coating up to 2” is a safe bet as a total accumulation for most of the viewing area by Sunday morning. Some locations in the higher elevations south of Syracuse and around the Tug Hill could see some totals approaching 4 inches.

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns colder and blustery. Snow showers taper in the morning. We’re left with a dry afternoon but another system isn’t far away. Sunday night into Monday, a clipper system will dive in from the northwest bringing a widespread light snowfall.