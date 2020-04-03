WATCH: Rain and snow showers move in overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A batch of showers will likely rotate in around the ocean storm late Thursday night as the storm off the Northeast coast shifts a little more to the west. The best chance of a few rain and higher terrain snow showers in Central New York will be just before daybreak Friday morning. Lows by Friday morning will range from 35 to 40 and it will remain brisk.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will continue to provide more clouds than not and a few rain and higher terrain snow showers for the first part of Friday.

Thankfully, as the storm off the coast with its trough pulls away Friday afternoon and night the air will dry. That means less in the way of precipitation come afternoon but getting some sun is going to be a tougher feat.

It will be seasonably cool and breezy (but not as gusty as Thursday) with highs around 50 Friday.

WEEKEND:

Technically high pressure is building into Central New York on Saturday but moisture leftover from Friday ends up tough to budge. We figure that any sun comes later in the afternoon, especially north and east of Syracuse. It should be milder too with highs well into the mid 50s

The end of the weekend may feature a few scattered showers developing as a weakening cold front moves through with highs once again between 55 and 60.