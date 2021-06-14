WATCH: Rain and storm threat Monday, not as warm but still muggy

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Many in Central New York were woken up overnight by the sound of their phones buzzing of a tornado warning as severe weather rolled through.

More storms are expected Monday, but the severe threat is minimal at best.

MONDAY:

An upper-level disturbance and a cold front will slowly pass through the region Monday. What does that mean for us?

Well, it likely means more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. The overall threat for these storms to turn severe like they did late Sunday night are low, they could still be on the strong sight with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

We won’t be as warm as it was over the weekend with highs in the mid-70s. However, the humidity is still sticking around as dew points hang in the low 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Any showers/storm lingering Monday evening dissipate after sundown with a comfortable low in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers/storms are expected Tuesday thanks to a reinforcing approaching cold front. Highs Tuesday should be in the mid-70s with a pretty good breeze.

The mid to late week period still looks great!