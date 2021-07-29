WATCH: Rain and storms return Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the northwest with a few scattered showers and storms. Expect rain to develop between 10am and noon. More numerous showers and thunderstorms will move across the area through the afternoon.

The greatest risk for any strong or severe thunderstorms appear to be south of Syracuse closer to Binghamton, Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich. Any storm that forms will have the capability of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and some hail.

Temperatures probably won’t be much warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s, but it’ll feel a little warmer because of the added humidity.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A second cold front is slated to swing through after midnight Thursday night with a few more showers and thunderstorms as temperatures slide back to within a few degrees of 60 by sunrise Friday. A breeze will kick up out of the northwest behind the cold front ushering in a cooler air mass late Thursday night too.

FRIDAY:

Friday is a breezy and cooler day with a few lake effect showers possible to start the day, but during the afternoon some sun will develop.

A fall feel is expected to round out the week too with highs struggling to make it to 70, while some areas likely won’t get out of the mid 60s! The steady, at times gusty, northwest breeze will only make it feel even cooler. You’ll probably want to find that hoodie and or light sweater as you may very well need it when you are out and about.

The air could even be cool enough to help produce a waterspout or two over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water. Keep an eye out over the lake, especially you boaters!

WEEKEND:

The weekend starts off good but could turn at least somewhat damp come Sunday. So, if you are trying to make outdoor plans and trying to decide which day to take part in those type of activities it appears Saturday will be most cooperative. Stay tuned for updates.