WATCH: Rain and storms return Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

We are watching a weakening cold front move through CNY today. Scattered showers and storms will be around with the best chance of storms occurring after 2 or 3 pm.

Any storm that develops late afternoon into the evening will have the potential to become strong with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. We are not expecting widespread severe weather Wednesday afternoon, but a few storms could turn severe.

There will also be intervals of hazy sun with a gusty southwest wind which will send even muggier air into the area. Highs will be in the 80s for most Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Showers and storms will taper from west to east Wednesday evening so that by 9 or 10 most of the showers/storms should be out of CNY. Also, watch out for areas of fog to develop late Wednesday night as winds settle and the sky clears some. Lows will be near 65.

LATE WEEK:

It will be a little less muggy Thursday with more sun expected Thursday compared to what we see on Wednesday. Towards sunset Thursday evening there could be a few showers/storms out ahead of another stronger cold front but they will be few and far between. Highs on Thursday will be up near 85 before cooler changes take place to round out the week.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the end of the week and holiday weekend coming up.