WATCH: Rain and strong wind return Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- We have another storm system moving through the Upper Great Lakes this weekend. The center of the low pressure will pass to our northwest Sunday and push a warm and cold front through. This will bring rain, gusty winds and even some snow Sunday through Monday.

SUNDAY:

A warm front will pass through during the morning, bringing a good southerly breeze midday. This will help our midday/afternoon temperatures rise to near 60.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, will be moving in around mid to late morning. While there may be some periods of rain free time in portions of CNY during the day, we keep the threat of rain in the forecast until the cold front moves through from west to east between about 3 and 6 pm. A band of heavy rain and gusty winds with an embedded storm may very well accompany the cold front too.

Rainfall amounts on Sunday will likely range from about a quarter to three quarters of an inch for most of CNY, but east of Lake Ontario in and around the Tug Hill there could be an inch or more of rain.

The combination of recent rainfall, the rain expected Sunday and ongoing snow melt across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks is and will continue to cause river/stream levels to rise east of Lake Ontario. For this reason, there is a Flood Watch in effect for a small part of CNY.

Although not as windy as Friday, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible Sunday. A wind advisory has been issued for most of CNY Sunday evening through midday Monday.

Behind the late afternoon cold front, temperatures will drop back into the 40s by sunset with gusty west-northwest winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

We should turn briefly drier after 6 before a reinforcing cold front swings through late Sunday evening/overnight. Some rain and snow showers will redevelop with and behind the cold front as cooler Canadian air moves in. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though, but up to an inch or two of snow will be possible over the hills by Monday morning.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph, if not a bit higher than that over the higher terrain of CNY Sunday night into the start of Monday.

MONDAY:

Monday will start off windy with more clouds than not, but high pressure will build in quickly and provide a good deal of sunshine by the late morning and afternoon across the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

The best day of the week comes Tuesday.