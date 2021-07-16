WATCH: Rain and thunder early in the weekend could cause flooding for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY EVENING:

A weak cold front is stalling out just north of Syracuse Friday evening. We expect a few showers this evening then again later tonight but with no flooding issues

Lows are in the mid 60s so a bit cooler than last night.

SATURDAY:

With Friday’s front stalled out overhead or just to the south of CNY Saturday it acts as railroad tracks ‘directing’ an area of low pressure moving up along the front

Saturday is looking like a damp day with numerous showers and storms. We need to be on guard because there again looks to b the potential for some heavy downpours and with the wet weather recently the possibility for localized flooding is there.

There is now a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of Central New York starting Saturday morning. Read more here

Highs Saturday may not get out of the 70s if there are more showers and clouds than not.

SUNDAY:

Sunday still looks like the better day of the weekend as low pressure is heading to our east. We can’t make Sunday a dry day but there will be less showers around than on Saturday. We should see our highs sneak back into the 80s to end the weekend with humidity levels easing over the weekend too. The best chance for any sun Sunday is north and west of Syracuse.

The overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern, outside of Thursday and possibly Sunday, the flood risk likely sticks with us through the start of the weekend. Click here for more details.