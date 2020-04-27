WATCH: Rain and wet snow showers continue Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

The storm system that gave us the not-so-great Sunday will unfortunately remain close enough to the area to produce additional rain showers Monday.

Expect some snow showers in the morning for the higher elevations south of Syracuse along the Rt. 20 corridor. Elsewhere it’s warm enough for rain showers through the mid-afternoon.

It will turn drier during the late afternoon and evening as the storm system pulls far enough away from the region. Highs will only reach the mid-40s to near 50 and it will be a bit brisk too. There’s some hope for a few breaks of sunshine for the Finger Lakes and along Lake Ontario before the day is over with.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It dries out Monday night with some clearing and areas of fog thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the northwest. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 if enough sun shines.

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time, but it will turn wetter later in the day. It looks like we stay pretty rainy the second half of the week.