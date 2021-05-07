WATCH: Rain brings us into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A slow moving disturbance will bring steady rain along I-81 and much of CNY tonight. Heavy rain is possible for the first half of the overnight. Rain will turn lighter towards morning. A wintry mix in the higher elevations is possible but we’re expecting little to no accumulation.

SATURDAY:

If you’re looing for any dry weather Saturday, it’ll be hard to come by. Most of the day will be cloudy, dreary, and drizzly. For some it may be a struggle to get out of the 40s.

After about 2-3pm the bulk of the rain should start to taper off. With some luck, we could see some breaks of sun before sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Overnight, our sky gradually clears. With the clearing sky, and a light wind, temperatures will drop into the 30s.

MOTHER’S DAY:

We’ve put rain back in the forecast for Sunday, but hear us out…

We start the day dry with sun. If you’re planning a breakfast or brunch with Mom, the temperatures will be chilly but it’s dry.

Lunchtime is looking dry too, clouds increase, and the sun will become more filtered. With the dry time, and some sunshine to start, we think our temperatures will manage to get into the mid to upper 50s (average high this time of year is 66°, so it’s still seasonably cool).

A low pressure system comes in from the Ohio Valley during the second half of the day. The farther south of Syracuse you are, the better chance you have at seeing some light rain towards the end of the day. The farther north of Syracuse you are, the better chance you have at having a completely dry day and evening.

Steadiest and heaviest rain falls south and east of Syracuse Sunday night and into Monday.

Make the best of the weather and Happy Mother’s Day!