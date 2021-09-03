WATCH: Rain chances increase for the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll! Although dry, it will be chilly, especially after the sun goes down.

There may be a light shower across Oswego County tonight, otherwise it’s dry. Temperatures are crisp and dip into the 40s and 50s again.

SATURDAY:

We have quiet weather to start the weekend. The pick day of the weekend for your outdoor activities is Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable and in the mid to upper 70s. All-in-all a fantastic September day.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night, ahead of our next weather maker, clouds return. With the clouds, and a southerly breeze, the overnight lows won’t be as crisp and chilly. Temperatures will only drop to near 60. There may be a few scattered showers going into Sunday morning too.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning, we have some light rain showers around. There is dry time in the day, especially midday. Temperatures are still seasonable too. A cold front will bring some heavier downpours in the late afternoon and early evening.

It will quiet down again Sunday night, but we’ll see more of the same (showers mixed with dry time) for Monday.