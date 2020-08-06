WATCH: Rain chances increasing for Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will slide north slowly Thursday night allowing clouds to drift in from the south. Thanks to the clouds overnight, temperatures will not be quite as cool as Wednesday night. Lows should be in the upper 50s. CNY stays dry overnight.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week, we’re watching a wave of low pressure over Maryland and Delaware. This, combined with a trough aloft will bring a bit more humidity and some rain. The first batch of rain arrives Friday morning for those south of Syracuse.

In the afternoon, scattered showers an isolated thunderstorm is possible but the severe risk is low. The best chance for rain on Friday will be to the south and east of Syracuse.

Due to cloud cover and increased rain chances, our temperatures will stay in the 70s.

The little wave of low pressure passing to our south will slowly scoot away from the Northeast late Friday night into Saturday.

WEEKEND:

As high pressure works on slowly building back in, there may be some lingering clouds to start the weekend. Eventually we will be left with some nice sunshine and warm temperatures without too much humidity. Highs will be in the 80s.