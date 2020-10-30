WATCH: Rain changing to snow over CNY overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will cool as an upper level low and the moisture from Zeta pulls off the East Coast near New Jersey and Delaware Thursday night. As temperatures drop into the 30s after midnight, precipitation will change to snow.

Given this is an early winter season event, there are a couple things to keep in mind. The month of October up until this past weekend has been warm, so some snow will initially melt as it reaches the ground. In addition, elevation is key.

Temperatures should be marginal for snow throughout the event, especially in lower elevations like Syracuse where an inch or less of snow seems the most likely outcome. For most, it’ll just be some snow in the air.

For higher elevations south of Syracuse, a trace-3″ of snow through 10 a.m. Friday is possible.

FRIDAY:



Moisture is quick to pull away Friday morning. Even if there might not be precipitation falling when you head out to work, be mindful that temperatures are close to freezing so any untreated roads could be slick with black ice.

The chill will linger all day. The bonus will be some sunshine developing by midday. Don’t let the bright sky fool you though, highs are only going to be near 40!

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is settling in Friday night. The skies will continue to clear the clouds and cool us down. Temperatures going into the weekend will fall into the 20s for most.

HALLOWEEN:

The weather turns out quiet just in time for Trick or Treaters. Backtracking to Saturday morning first, a large area of high pressure will be right over Central New York. That means clear skies and light winds leading to the lowest temperatures of the Fall season. Syracuse should be in the mid-20s but outlying areas will be colder.

It is a sunny but crisp fall day Saturday. Temperatures only manage to rise into the mid-40s by midafternoon.

Temperatures then drop into the mid to upper 30s to start the evening for the ghosts and goblins but before we get into a free-fall, a steady southerly breeze kicks in and we hold in the 30s the rest of the evening.