WATCH: Rain coming to an end for all tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

When does the rain stop?



Other than a spotty sprinkle, the Finger Lakes are done with the rain for today.



The majority of the heavy rain is to the east of Syracuse, but there are still some showers lingering early this evening. By sunset, Syracuse and the I-81 corridor will be done with the rain



By 9 p.m. the rain is mostly in eastern New York and the Albany area.



Rainfall amounts should range from about 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible when all is said and done by late Thursday night/early Friday.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It turns cooler, or more seasonable, and drier for the end of the week. Many will wake up to temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s Friday morning.

Initially, a dry slot of air will move into Central New York Thursday night and clear our skies out. That drier air over us means a sunny start Friday before clouds mix in. A light spotty shower, mainly north of Syracuse can’t be ruled out but most will have a dry day.



Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s to end the week. Hello, fall!



SATURDAY:



Although the weather this weekend isn’t looking too bad, Saturday is the pick day! It’s dry during the day, temperatures are comfortable and in the low 70s.



A cold front approaches from the west during the second half of the day. This may bring us some showers but likely not until after sunset.