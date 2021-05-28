WATCH: Rain continues Friday night; weather slow to improve this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Rain continues overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows are near 40.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Friday’s storm system is a slow mover and is lurking just off the Northeast coast Saturday into Sunday which has implications on our weather for the start of holiday weekend.

SATURDAY:

A lot of moisture is left in the lower atmosphere from Friday’s steady rain, so our concern is clouds stick around for much of Saturday. There could also be a bit of light rain or drizzle from Syracuse south Saturday morning.

There may breaks allowing for some sun later in the afternoon and in particular north of Syracuse, farther away from low pressure along the coast. Temperatures only manage to reach near 60 (which is better than Friday but still cool).

SUNDAY:

Low pressure is beginning to move north parallel to the New England coast Sunday. It is looking like the low is further west as it does. This will cause some showers to be in and around CNY. Temperatures remain cool with more clouds than sun.

MEMORIAL DAY:

The best day of the holiday weekend weather-wise is still Memorial Day itself.

Low pressure is finally moving away from the coast and we’ll have a better chance to dry out the lower atmosphere leading to more sunshine and warmer, more seasonable temperatures. We may start with clouds, but we see some breaks of sun. Monday is your best outdoor day whether you’re for heading to services or planning a barbeque.

If you’re thinking of going to the beach, keep in mind, air temperatures are only in the low 70s and water temperatures are in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have to wait at least until midweek to feel more summer-like again.