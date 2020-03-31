Live Now
WATCH: Rain continues overnight, more scattered on Tuesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Rain will continue overnight thanks to low pressure sliding north of CNY during the night. Across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks the rain showers may mix with if not change to a bit of snow. There’s even a chance that a little snow and or graupel could mix in at times with the lingering rain showers across the lower elevations late tonight into Tuesday morning. 

There may be a slushy coating to an inch over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by daybreak Tuesday, but most will NOT see any snow accumulation. Lows will drop into the mid-30s to near 40 tonight.

TUESDAY:

Low pressure will continue to weaken and slowly pull away from the region on Tuesday. This leaves us with lots of low level moisture in the form of plenty of low clouds and there will likely be at least a few rain and higher terrain morning snow showers. Overall, though, Tuesday should be a drier day than Monday and the sky will probably even brighten, especially north of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid 40s to near 50 Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Drier air builds in with high pressure trying to nudge its way in from the northwest. This will lead to some clearing later Tuesday night and a cooler start to Wednesday. Lows by early Wednesday will be near freezing.

WEDNESDAY:

We all should see some sun on Wednesday with just a small chance of a shower/flurry mainly south of Syracuse. Highs will range from about 45 to 50 once again.

THURSDAY:

A storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) across the Canadian Maritimes on Thursday and unfortunately this will probably mean that clouds return late Wednesday night and especially Thursday. There could be breaks of sun to start Thursday but it appears that clouds could win out by the end of the day. At this time, it looks like we will stay dry though. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 40s to near 50.

