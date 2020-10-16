WATCH: Rain continues overnight, much cooler Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The balmy air has been ushered out of CNY by a cold front. This front will continue to produce some steady rain that will turn to scattered showers toward morning.

We’ve seen most of our cooling from Thursday’s high of 79° with most areas settling into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and a few showers around. Highs will be in the low 50s with a bit of a breeze.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will finally begin to depart CNY and winds will become light. This will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s.

WEEKEND:

Computer models continue to trend drier this weekend.

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday still appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason, we think the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.

There could be a couple showers across the Tug Hill Saturday but most stay dry with some sunshine. Everyone will feel the cool weather as temperatures are still in the 50s.

It gets a little warmer and stays dry for Sunday before another front brings some rain Sunday night into Monday.