WATCH: Rain continues overnight, tapers midday Tuesday

CNY receiving some beneficial rains at times through midweek thanks to a front hanging close to the region through Thursday. After Wednesday though, it appears rain chances will go way down for the area. So if you have outdoor things you want to tackle this week the last part of the week looks like a good time to do it. More details below…

OVERNIGHT – TUESDAY:

Another wave of low pressure will move through late tonight into Tuesday morning with some more rain, heavy at times, for Central New York. rain will taper during the midday/early afternoon on Tuesday.

With the heavy overcast, temperatures overnight into Tuesday won’t budge much from the mid 50s.

New rainfall amounts by midday Tuesday should reach a half an inch with localized amount near an inch of CNY as you can see below. This rain is certainly welcomed with the current drought we are experiencing!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

After a mainly quiet Tuesday evening, after midnight Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday the front to the south of us the first part of the week will move in and through first thing Wednesday. This will likely trigger some showers and possibly a storm late Tuesday night/early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

A strong area of low pressure hooking to the northwest of the region Wednesday will be responsible for pushing the warm front mentioned above through Wednesday morning. In the wake of the warm front there will be at least a few scattered showers and possibly a storm, a gusty balmy southwest wind and maybe even a little sun at times. Highs should have no trouble reaching the low 70s anyways!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Late Wednesday/Wednesday evening the front will come back into and possibly just through CNY as a cold front setting us up for at least a somewhat cooler Thursday. We should feel the 60s for highs Thursday and it looks mainly dry too with a morning shower or two possible.

By the way the average high this week in Syracuse is in the upper 50s.

The front will likely move farther north of the area Thursday night which would not only provide us with a dry, but warm end to the week!