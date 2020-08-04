WATCH: Rain continues to move through CNY from Tropical Storm Isaias this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Isaias made landfall last night in southern North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane. It has since weakened to a Tropical Storm Tuesday morning. The storm will continue to slowly weaken Tuesday as the storm picks up speed and heads to the north-northeast through the Northeast over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Two to four inches and possibly as much as six inches of rain with flash flooding is expected to impact many parts of the Northeast Tuesday and Tuesday night with winds gusting over 50 and 60 mph at times in spots from NYC, Eastern NY and Western New England Tuesday afternoon and evening.

What about us here in Central New York?

THIS AFTERNOON:

A cold front to our west will thankfully deflect the bulk of the heaviest rainfall from Isaias just to the east of CNY into Eastern NY, Mohawk Valley, Catskills, Eastern PA and Western New England through the rest of today.

While the cold front will prevent some of the deep tropical moisture from getting into CNY, the front will still help squeeze out any tropical moisture that does get in here. The result will be periods of rain, heavy at times along with a few embedded storms producing tropical downpours Tuesday and early Tuesday evening.

A bit of localized flash flooding is possible in Central New York, but the biggest risk for flash flooding still appears to be east of the region out across the Mohawk Valley, Catskills and Eastern NY Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts will range from a half an inch to upwards of two inches across CNY with the best chance of seeing two inches possibly even a bit more occurring east of Syracuse out towards Utica.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Eastern NY, including Chenango and Otsego counties due to the potential for Flash Flooding as you can see below.

Due to more clouds and occasional rain around today, highs will likely get no higher than the low to mid 70s for most. The warmest temperatures will be felt where less rainfall is expected across the Finger Lakes west of Syracuse and I-81.

Winds will also be gusty south and east of our area out across Eastern NY with winds gusting possibly over 50 or even 60 mph at times as the center of Isaias moves across the Albany area Tuesday evening. Central New York will be a bit breezy with gusts only to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Any steadier rain near us through 4 or 5 this evening will quickly taper to a few scattered showers for the bulk of tonight. Lows will drop to near 65 with humidity levels dropping off during the night.

WEDNESDAY:

We will dry out nicely with developing sunshine on Wednesday after a morning shower or two as high pressure builds in. Highs will likely remain in the 70s again, but it won’t be humid!

More nice weather will follow Wednesday!