WATCH: Rain departs overnight, clouds slower to leave

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Chilly rain taper overnight. The clouds, however, hang on tight. That keeps temperatures from dropping much more. Lows end up in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the Northeast this week gets out of our hair this weekend.

Lingering low clouds are expected to be around most of Saturday. We’re not ruling out some lingering sprinkles for the Finger Lakes and Western New York Saturday morning.

It’ll still feels cool with temperatures only reaching near 50 with the persistent clouds. The sun tries to break through the clouds later Saturday afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY:

A couple of showers may pop up Sunday as a weak low slides south of us. We do expect a better chance for a brighter sky Sunday though. Temperatures Sunday will be a bit more seasonable as highs reach the upper 50s.

Overall, not too bad of an April weekend across CNY.