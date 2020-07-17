WATCH: Rain eases overnight, sun returns Friday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The threat for heavy rain has passed for the Syracuse area but there will still be a few showers or storms lingering through the overnight.

The rain from earlier tonight has knocked temperatures down but they should hold now near 70 the rest of the night.

FRIDAY:

The disturbance that brings showers and storms Thursday and Thursday night is slow to leave Central New York. Some showers and clouds will linger Friday morning.

The afternoon will gradually become drier with increasing sunshine. We think there is enough sun, even if only limited to the afternoon, to cause our temperatures to rise into the mid to even upper 80s.

WEEKEND:



If you’re making weekend plans, keep ‘em cool. We have more 90 degree heat headed our way. Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry, humid and hot. It’ll be a close call on whether or not this will end up as our 3rd heat wave of the year. Monday’s temperatures will be the determining factor.

About one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.