WATCH: Rain ends overnight; a brighter day Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

Showers taper overnight as the storm system responsible for the rain today continues to weaken and slide away from the region. There may even be a little clearing towards Tuesday morning. Lows will be between 40 and 45.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

A little bubble area of high pressure builds in Tuesday and slowly slide east of us Wednesday.

This means better weather for both Tuesday and Wednesday with some sun at times Tuesday into Wednesday. Clouds will probably be stubborn at first on Tuesday, but enough drier air is overhead and with the higher sun angle that should mix out some of the low-level moisture and lead to intervals of sun developing during the morning and into the afternoon.

Some showers develop over Western New York Tuesday afternoon and if they survive the trip east could graze the western Finger Lakes, but the vast majority of Central New York is dry. It now even Wednesday looks to be dry too thanks to high pressure.

Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday sneak back into the 60s thanks to the drier weather and sun at times!

LATE WEEK:

An area of low pressure spins up between our area and the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday night into Thursday producing some pretty nasty weather for the last half of the week.

A chilly rain develops late Wednesday night into Thursday and could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

It could even be cold enough for some wet snow to mix in with the rain Thursday night into Friday morning primarily over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse!

Showers linger Friday, but we should turn drier by day’s end anyways.

It will be a bit brisk and cool/chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 at best!

Thankfully, the weather does look better for the weekend with a return to sunshine and more seasonable mid-April temperatures. Stay tuned for updates.