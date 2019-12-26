WATCH: Rain finally returns to central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT :

There is some indication that as warmth tries to return here early Thursday evening, there could be a few sprinkles or light showers. Over higher elevations there could be some light freezing rain. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory is up for Lewis and northern Oneida counties for the possibility of a light glaze on untreated surfaces.

The bulk of the showers holds off until after midnight. We are in a warm sector overnight so temperatures in Syracuse won’t drop too much, more like the mid to upper 30s.

END OF THE WEEK:

A weak weather system drops southeast from Canada Thursday night into Friday and should bring us at least a few light rain showers. This would be our first measurable precipitation in a week!

Friday is another mild day with temperatures in the upper 40s thanks to an increasing southwest wind.

THE WEEKEND:

Friday’s rain maker is moving out Saturday morning. There could even be a few flurries later Friday night before the precipitation finally ends. High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to give way to at least some sun by afternoon.

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain.