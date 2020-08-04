WATCH: Rain for CNY Tuesday as Isaias passes to our east

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Isaias is making landfall near the South and North Carolina border overnight night as a hurricane. The storm slowly weakens Tuesday as the storm picks up speed and heads to the north-northeast through the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.

2 to 4” and possibly as much as 6 inches of rain with flash flooding and storm surge of 1 to 4 feet is expected to impact many from the Carolinas into parts of the Northeast tonight through the start of Wednesday.

What about us here in Central New York?

OVERNIGHT:

A few showers/storms become more by daybreak. The showers and a few storms we see tonight will be compliments of a slowly approaching cold front to the west. Lows will range from 65 to 70.

TUESDAY:

The just mentioned cold front will thankfully deflect the bulk of the heaviest rainfall from Isaias to the east of CNY into Eastern NY, including New York City, Eastern PA and New England Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

While the cold front will prevent some of the deep tropical moisture from getting into CNY, the front will still help squeeze out any tropical moisture that does get in here. The result will be periods of rain, heavy at times along with a few embedded storms producing tropical downpours Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

A bit of localized flash flooding is possible in Central New York, but the biggest risk for flash flooding still appears to be east of the region out across the Mohawk Valley, Catskills and Eastern NY Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts will range from a half an inch to upwards of two inches across CNY with the best chance of seeing two inches occurring east of Syracuse out towards Utica.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Eastern NY, including Otsego County due to the potential for Flash Flooding as you can see below. If Isaias moves a bit farther west then the threat for flash flooding would go up across our region. Stay tuned for updates.

Due to more clouds and occasional rain around Tuesday, highs will likely get no higher than the mid to upper 70s for most. The warmest temperatures will be felt where less rainfall is expected across the Finger Lakes and up towards Lake Ontario north and west of Syracuse.

Winds will also be gusty across south and east of our area out across Eastern NY with winds gusting possibly over 40 or even 50 mph at times as the center of Isaias moves across Southeastern NY Tuesday evening. Central New York will be a bit breezy with gusts only to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Any steadier rain near us Tuesday evening will quickly taper to a few scattered showers for the bulk of Tuesday night. Lows will drop to near 65 with humidity levels dropping off during the night.

WEDNESDAY:

We will dry out nicely with developing sunshine on Wednesday after a morning shower or two as high pressure builds in. Highs will likely remain in the 70s again, but it won’t be humid!

More nice weather will follow Wednesday!