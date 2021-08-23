WATCH: Rain from ‘Henri’ gradually tapers, hot and muggy weather sticks around

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

No change to the air mass over us into the new week so look for more of the same, hot temperatures and plenty of humidity.

We continue to watch ‘Henri’ as it slowly churns in downstate New York and Connecticut after it made landfall on Sunday at 12:15 pm in Westerly, RI about 40 miles southwest of Providence. Click here for more details.

A few of the outer bands of the ‘Henri’ may very well impact eastern part of CNY across parts of Oneida, Madison, Chenango and possibly Cortland counties Monday. The majority of CNY should not be impacted by much rain from the ‘Henri’.

MONDAY:

It stays warm and muggy Monday with at least a few showers and storms. In any downpours, urban and small stream flooding is possible. But widespread flooding is not expected. Showers and storms are most widespread east of Syracuse and I-81.

Highs to start the week should be in the low to mid 80s with once again a tropical feel sticking around thanks to the high levels of humidity.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The remnants of ‘Henri’ pulls away from the Northeast Monday night with any lingering showers Monday evening tapering off. Lows are expected to drop to between 65 and 70.

MIDWEEK:

Tuesday and Wednesday looks mainly, if not totally dry with more hazy sun and steamy as highs warm well into the 80s to around 90!

There could be a few showers and storms developing towards sunset Wednesday, but most of Wednesday looks good right now.

Great news if you have pool and or beach plans Tuesday/Wednesday!