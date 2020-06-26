WATCH: Rain, higher humidity for CNY this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Friday night is quiet for the most part. After midnight, clouds will increase and we will be greeted to rain around daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will fall to near 60.

SATURDAY:

Central New York needs some rain for the yards, gardens, farmers and those with wells after such a dry month of June! Saturday looks like our best chance to get some.

A warm front will try to push through shortly after sunrise Saturday bringing some steady rain and possibly some strong storms through about 10 a.m. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threat within any storms that develop, especially early in the day.

This widespread rain will be followed by a few more scattered showers/storms late Saturday afternoon right into Saturday night as a cold front passes through.

Other than the much needed rain, it will be a touch muggy, mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

SUNDAY:

A secondary cold front will try to swing through Sunday with only a few scattered showers/storms. Overall, Sunday right now looks to be the drier of the two weekend days though.

Highs Sunday should be near 80 which is “normal” for this time of year.